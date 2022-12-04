GUNN, William Leonard "Bill"



William Leonard "Bill" Gunn, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Leonard H. Gunn, died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the age of 78, at his home in Indian Trail, North Carolina, surrounded by his loving family. Born at Atlanta's Emory Hospital on August 20, 1944, Bill was a lifelong Atlanta resident, a member of Briarcliff High School's inaugural graduating class of 1962, and a 1967 Mechanical Engineering graduate of Georgia Tech. Bill began his career at ATL Machine Corporation where he co-developed numerous innovations in coin processing. In 1978, Brinks Incorporated bought ATL Machine to form Brinks Engineering where Bill served as President until his retirement in 2007. Under Bill's leadership of Brinks Engineering, Brinks grew to become the world's largest coin processor, wrapping over $2.8 Billion in coins a year. Bill was a ceaseless innovator and is named as inventor on 17 patents in the US, Canada, the European Union, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. He was passionate about giving back, and his contributions as an innovator and leader extended well into his retirement. Bill served as an adjunct professor at Georgia Tech, where he created and taught a graduate business course on leadership. He was the chief architect and Chairman of the Board of Sigma Chi Leadership for Life, a program developed at Georgia Tech which is now being rolled out to all Sigma Chi chapters nationally. In recognition of his work, Sigma Chi's national office awarded Bill the Seven Lights award. He is only the third Georgia Tech alumnus to receive this award. A devoted and adored husband, father, and grandfather, Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Lansing Gunn; son and daughter-in-law, John and Eleanor Gunn of Roswell, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Matt Henely of Matthews, North Carolina; grandchildren, Annie Gunn, Sarah Hayden (Emory) Pipkin, Catherine Gunn, Will Henely and Jack Henely; sister, Dean (Dave) Pauls; sister-in-law, Susie (David) Dubbs; three nephews, and one niece. Services will be held at Roswell Presbyterian Church in Roswell, Georgia on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM, Rev. Carrie Weatherford officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church.

