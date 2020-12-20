GUNBY, William David
Age 80, of Decatur, passed away Dec. 13, 2020. Private Services. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Decatur, GA.
Funeral Home Information
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
