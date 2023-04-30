GUNBY, Collette L.



Celebration Services for Apostle Collette L. Gunby who passed on April 27, 2023, will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, 10 AM, at Green Pastures Christian Ministries, 5455 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, from 12 noon-8 PM, at the Church. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034, 404-241-5656, In charge of arrangements. Please visit our website to extend condolences, www.levettfuneralhome.com.

