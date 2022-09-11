Gullion, Sidney

ajc logo
Sidney Lee Gullion, age 68, passed away at his home in Roswell, Georgia, on September 5, 2022. Sid was born on July 21, 1954, in Atlanta, Georgia, to parents, James Franklin and Mabel Ellen Gullion. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Barry Gullion. Sid is survived by his fiancé: Katheryn Slack; daughters, Amy Stanton and Duna Gardiner; brothers, Kenny Gullion and Randy Gullion; granddaughters, Savannah Stanton and Lily Gardiner; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with Dr. Chuck Roberts officiating. Family will be receiving friends and visitors from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Services will be held at Wages and Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation to your favorite charity in Sid Gullion's name.




Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Gwinnett Chapel

1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.wagesandsons.com/

