<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GULAMERIAN, Thelma<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Thelma Gulamerian, age 87, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Thelma was born May 22, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to Ohannes and Astnik Gulamerian. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Claire Arsrounian. She is survived by extended family and friends. A Graveside Service for Thelma will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.</font><br/>

