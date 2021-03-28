GUINN, Robert "Bob" Monroe



Robert "Bob" Monroe Guinn, age 80, passed away on March 25th, 2021. Born on December 6, 1940 in Louisville, KY, Bob was the third of four sons born to Othello and Beatrice Guinn.



Bob was a graduate of Holy Cross Elementary School and Flaget High School. He then received his Bachelor of Architecture Degree from the University of Kentucky. Bob was awarded the Joint Fellowship for Hospital Planning by the American Hospital Association and the American Institute of Architects. He went on to earn his Master of Science in Architecture from Columbia University in New York and was awarded the William F. Kinne Travel Fellowship which provided him the opportunity to further his studies with an extensive tour of healthcare planning in Europe.



Bob started his professional years as an architect with the firm of Perkins and Will in New York, then relocated to Atlanta to join the firm of Jova/Daniels/Busby. In 1975, and for the next 36 years, Bob worked for Heery International in Atlanta. As Senior Designer in Heery's Health Facilities Design Group, Bob advanced to be a full Partner in the firm and Director of Heery's International Health Facilities Design Group. During this tenure, Bob was active in several professional organizations, one notably being a Founding Member of the American College of Healthcare Architects (ACHA). Equally important to Bob was his role in his community's civic organizations, specifically serving 41 years as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Peachtree Heights Park, Inc., the legal entity that holds title to a 7.5-acre park known as The Duck Pond.



In his retirement, Bob continued to share his time and talents in his volunteer work for several mission-related projects that included trips to an AIDS Orphanage in South Africa, designing an Eye Surgery Center in Honduras, a School and Church in Haiti, renovation of housing in the Appalachian area of Eastern Kentucky, and urban housing in Atlanta through Metro Atlanta Project.



His accomplishments as a successful and talented architect are inspiring. The mark he made globally and locally will have an everlasting impact on those his projects serve. But it was his role as a Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend in which he should be most proud. He was a giant of a man that led with a gentle heart and voice. He listened with no judgement, guided with sensible knowledge, inspired, encouraged, and loved quietly but fiercely.



Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay Guinn; his first daughter Kristen Gallopo, her husband Steve, and grandchildren Nate and Mia; middle daughter Kara Coscia, her husband Rick and grandsons Evan and Finley; his youngest daughter, Kelley Stonis, her husband Kyle and granddaughters Ava, Macie, and Kayla; and his three brothers, Bill, Gene, and Pat Guinn.



Family will soon send a communication with details and invitation to a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to Peachtree Heights Neighborhood Association, the organization that maintains the preservation of a small park in his longtime neighborhood called The Duck Pond.



Checks made payable to PHENA. In the memo, please note "Bob Guinn Memorial."



PHENA



PO Box 550254



Atlanta, GA 30355 For electronic donations, please visit www.peachtreeheightseast.org. Click the Bob Guinn Memorial link.



