Guinn, Barbara Jane

GUINN (WILLIAMS),

Barbara Jane

May 20, 1938 -

December 28, 2022

Jane Williams Guinn lived an Atlanta life. From her childhood on Ridgeway Avenue to raising a family in Vinings, to the final home she shared with her husband, Wendell, in Cumming, Jane's life matched the pace and energy of her native city. She passed away at The Landing in Athens with daughter, Amy, by her side, of complications from Lewy body dementia.

Jane was the first of four children born to William and Elizabeth Williams. Raised in a railroad family, she attended Northside High School and was a standout forward on the basketball team. After classes at Georgia State, she went to work in the offices of Seaboard Railroad, where she met her husband, Wendell. After a honeymoon in the Bahamas, Jane and Wendell lived on Jones Shaw Road until completing their home in Vinings, where the couple raised their children and lived for over forty years.

Renowned for her secretarial gifts, Jane spent her years after rejoining the workforce at Heritage Equities and Benning Construction, where she made a name for herself as an ultra-competent administrative assistant. A lifelong Methodist, Jane was known outside the workplace for her quick wit, love for family, and flair for entertaining.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; and survived by her children, Matthew Guinn (Kristen), and Amy Guinn Bowling (Jeff). Her grandchildren are, Braiden and Phoebe Guinn, and Anna Grace and Brock Bowling.

She is survived by her sisters, Joan Smith and Nancy Cochran (John); and sister-in-law, Cheryl Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Williams and Elizabeth Harp; and her brother, Bryce Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Agape Hospice of Northeast Georgia or Kidz2Leaders Ministries.

Funeral services will be January 2, 2023 at Georgia Memorial Park, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE. Visitation begins at noon, with a service at 1:00 PM and interment to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771




Funeral Home Information

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel

2000 Cobb Pkwy SE

Marietta, GA

30060-3759

http://www.georgiamemorialpark.com

