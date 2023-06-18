GUESS, John



John Harrison Guess passed away on June 10, 2023 at his home. Mr. Guess was born on September 10, 1930, the son of Emily Harrison Guess and prominent Dekalb Jurist Judge Frank Guess. John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Frances Summerville Guess. He is survived by his son, Frank Chalmers Guess and his wife, Amy Elizabeth Guess; and his daughter, Laurie Guess Crochet and her husband, Gregory Randolph Crochet. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Laurie Elizabeth Guess, Benjamin Harrison Guess, John Anthony Crochet, William James Crochet, Anna Frances Crochet and Connor Summerville Guess. Mr. Guess was predeceased by his two sisters, Frances Guess Harrison (Mrs. Clark) and Greta Patsy Guess Thomas. As a graduate of Decatur Boys High School and the University of Georgia, he remained an active supporter of UGA and longtime Bulldog loyalist. He was a former Regional Vice President of the National Alumni Association and a member of the Presidents Club. While a student at UGA John was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity and the Gridiron Society. John was a Trust Banking Executive with a major Atlanta Bank where he served as Executive Vice President, member of the Senior Management Committee and the Advisory Board of Directors. He was very involved with banking activities during his career serving on the Board of Directors of Atlanta Estate Planning Council, the Board of the Southern Pension Conference, the steering committee of the Southern Trust Conference and as President and member of the Executive Committee of the Trust Division of the Georgia Bankers Association. John also served on the Board of Directors for the WRC Smith Publishing Co., the Metropolitan Foundation of Atlanta and the Southeast Management Corporation. His activities in community affairs included serving as President of the Fernbank School PTA, the Druid Hills High School PTA and the Victoria Estates Civic Association. He was a lifelong member of the Decatur Presbyterian Church where he served on numerous committees and as a Deacon, Ruling Elder and President of the Men of the church. He also served on the committee that reorganized the Atlanta Presbytery, and called its first Executive Presbyter. During the Korean War, Mr. Guess served as a 2nd Lt., United States Infantry, 24th Division, 19th Regiment. He was a former Rotarian and a Senior member of the Druid Hills Golf Club. John had a deep interest in the musical Theater of New York and Broadway. Very few people knew of this interest outside of his immediate family. He read numerous books covering the great musicals, their composers and their lyricists. He even attended a seminar in New York on how musicals were developed, rehearsed and finally produced. This interest brought him tremendous joy. John loved his family and friends with true dedication and deep loyalty. The family will celebrate John's life in a private memorial service at the Decatur cemetery. Dr. J. Todd Speed will conduct the service. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore St., Decatur, GA 30030 or to any charity of choice.





