GRUBBS, James Thomas



James Thomas Grubbs, 73 of Statham, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



Mr. Grubbs was born March 19, 1947 in the District of Columbia and was the son of the late Julia Britt Grubbs and Charles Grubbs. He was a caring husband, father and grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Hardman Grubbs.



Mr. Grubbs is survived by his daughters, Julie (Chris) Estep and Karen Grubbs; grandson and best buddy, Levi Estep; brother-in-law, Joe (Debbie) Hardman; sister, Claudia (Joe) Squires and numerous extended family members.



A longtime resident of the Atlanta area, James retired from Dobbs House/Gate Gourmet, after a successful career in financial management. He worked hard for many years to provide for his family. James was also a longtime member of East Point Christian Church and Owl Rock United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed sharing his talents in the church vocal and bell choirs. He will be missed by all that knew him.



Due to the Covid pandemic, a private service will be held.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

