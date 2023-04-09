GROWNEY, Gillian Olds "Jill"



Gillian Olds Growney, age 94, of Union City, went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2023. Gillian was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Bomar Olds and Gabriella Freeman Olds; her brothers, Bomar A Olds, Jr. and Dr. Robert F. Olds; her sister, Alice Olds Kubitz; and her nephew, Paul Greer (Michele). She is survived by nieces, Catharine Olds Abbott (Jack) and Gillian Greer Wilkinson (Gordon), Eleanor Growney Dunsmore (Dwayne); and nephews, Bomar Nathan Kubitz, and Clark Greer; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.



Gillian was born in Boston, MA on December 9, 1928, attended E. Rivers School in Atlanta, GA, and graduated from Salem Academy in Winston Salem, North Carolina. She attended Notre Dame College in Baltimore, received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Ohio in Dayton, Ohio, her Master's Degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, and her Specialist Degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA. In her early teaching career, Jill taught in Catholic schools in Arizona, and in St. Joseph and Sedalia, Missouri, where she also served as principal.



In 1969, Gillian and her husband, Lawrence Growney (Larry), moved to GA, where in her early years, Gillian had been raised. Her public school teaching career began in Clayton County at Northcutt Elementary. Gillian spent a total of 38 years in education, as a classroom teacher, Lead Reading Teacher, and administrator. Jill was a longtime resident of Christian City, living there for 34 years. During that time, she served in the Spiritual Care Office as a volunteer chaplain for 22 years.



The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, with visitation at 1:00 PM, in the Christian City Welcome Center located at 7345 Red Oak Rd., Union City, GA 30291. The service will begin at 1:30 PM, in the Chapel. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, 1680 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30291.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish to express sympathy in remembrance of Jill may consider making a donation to Christian City Spiritual Care for the purchase of large-print Bibles, to the Children's Village at Christian City, or to the Resident Clubhouse Association for Hilltop Acres. Checks for Bibles or the Children's Village should be made to Christian City at the above address with a specific notation on the memo line- Growney–Bibles or Children's Village. Checks for the Hilltop Clubhouse Association should be made to Clark Hill at 7500 Lester Rd. Apt.47-1, Union City, GA 30291 with Growney on the memo line.

