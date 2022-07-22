ajc logo
Grover, James

GROVER III, James

Manning

James Manning Grover III, age 61 of Conyers, joined his son Jake Grover in heaven on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Janice Grover; fiancé, Christie Phillips; his girls, Kennedy Phillips and Morgan Phillips; sisters and brother-in-law, Cindy Banks, Donna and Ricky Edwards; several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members.

Jay was a graduate of Heritage High School and then attended Georgia Southern University. He became a police officer with the City of Conyers where he served on the East Metro Atlanta Drug Task Force. Jay was the Chief Planner of Security Operations for the 1996 Olympics Games. He owned several businesses before becoming Vice President of U.S. Enterprises and Corey Companies.

Jay was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved his tailgaters of Creswell Circle. He loved traveling, spending time with the love of his life, family, and friends. Jay also loved spending time with his fur babies Gurley, Kirby, and Champ.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Conyers First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends TODAY Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Scot Ward's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Twin Lakes, 1391 Keencheefoonee Rd, Rutledge, GA 30663, in memory of Jake Grover. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com <http://www.scotward.com>. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

