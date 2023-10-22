GROSZKIEWICZ, Cynthia



Cynthia Groszkiewicz died peacefully on October 6, 2023, in the care of Richard Groszkiewicz, her husband of 48 years, following complications from Parkinson's Disease, MS, and lung cancer.



Cynthia was raised by her mother, Ruth. Cynthia was raised to live each day as if it were her last. And she did.



In the late 80's, Cynthia began traveling frequently. Traveling for Cynthia was essential to her being. By 2005, Cynthia had traveled the world and was a member of the Seven Continents Club. Linking art to her travels, she began to define herself by her art.



Cynthia rented a studio and became an accomplished artist, creating hundreds of unique pieces for over 25 years. Some of Cynthia's favorite projects were painting original pet portraits and representations of her travel experiences.



Cynthia loved to write poetry. Over 20 years, she put together three compilations of writing based on her travels and how she viewed life.



Cynthia's love of football was well known. While working at the Galloway School as a teacher, she developed a math program using Football statistics to teach sixth-grade mathematics. She regularly played fantasy football, and in 2008, she traveled to the Pro Bowl in Hawaii.



Cynthia received her B.S. degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and her Master of Actuarial Science from Georgia State University.



Cynthia was an Associate of the Society of Actuaries, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, an Actuary enrolled by the Joint Board qualified to perform actuarial services under ERISA, and a Member and Qualified Plan Administrator, American Society of Pension Actuaries.



In 2014, Cynthia was awarded the Edward E. Burrows Distinguished Achievement Award. The award is presented annually to a pension actuary who has set an example for other pension actuaries by their actions. Ed Burrows was a beacon in this regard, and ASEA honors him by presenting an award that recognizes those who follow his example.



On October 22, 2022, Cynthia invited 135 of her closest friends to her Life Celebration. It was a huge party. Cynthia knew her time would likely end in the forthcoming year. She was right. She was clever that way.



Cynthia is survived by her husband, Richard; sister-in-law, Sue (Teri) Groszkiewicz Gann; brother-in-law, Ted (Susan) Groszkiewicz; nieces, Stefanie and Gillian; and nephews, Matt and Adam.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MUST Ministries, 1260 Cobb Pkwy N., Marietta, Georgia 30062, or online at https://www.mustministries.org/.



Those wishing to leave online condolences and read Cynthia's full obituary may do so at SouthernCremations.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com