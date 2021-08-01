Grossman, Jane

GROSSMAN (DAVID), Jane



Of Asheville, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.



Jane was raised in Jacksonville, Florida where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She went on to receive her BS in Nursing from the Emory University School of Nursing in 1961. She served as a public health nurse with the Fulton County Health Department in Atlanta, and then later as a staff nurse at Emory University Hospital.



It was at Emory that Jane met and married Gil Grossman. Their 'never-ending love story' culminated in four children, and four grandchildren; in fact, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this month with all their family in attendance. Jane and Gil considered Atlanta their hometown, but retired to their beloved mountain home Asheville, NC in 2010.



In addition to raising her family, Jane was active in her communities: served on Atlanta's Auxiliary of Emory Crawford Long Hospital (now Emory University Hospital Midtown); volunteered with the Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries; volunteered with the Asheville Habitat for Humanity.



But for all who knew Jane and Gil, they absolutely loved spending their retirement years traveling extensively through Europe, indulging in their love of music as well as Jane's special interest in collecting Carolina folk pottery.



She is survived by her loving family: husband Gilbert D. Grossman, MD; daughter Leslie Grossman; son G. David Grossman, Jr. and wife Letitia, with granddaughters Margaret and Sarah; daughter Marion G. Mande and husband Christian Mande; daughter Caroline G. Brown and husband Michael Brown, with grandsons William and Matthew. A private service was held with immediate family.



For those that are moved to do so, the family asks that donations be made to any of the following organizations that had personal meaning to Jane: The ALS Association (https://www.als.org), Givens Estates - Resident Assistance Ministry (https://www.givensestates.org/donate-giving-opportunities) or the Nell Hodgson Woodson School of Nursing (https://www.nursing.emory.edu).



Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a guest register is available on Jane's obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.

