Gross, Michael

Michael Robert Gross, age 66, husband of Shannon Gross, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022.



Born in Solon, OH, he was the son of the late Marvin and Pauline Schultz Gross.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Long and husband, John; son, Kellen Gross and wife, Natasha Zomcik; four grandchildren, Avery Long, Natalie Long, John Long, and Levon Gross; and his sister, Evelyn Keathley and husband, Zack.



A visitation will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 10:30 AM until 11:45 AM, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Upstate Warriors Solution at https://upstatewarriorsolution.org/.



