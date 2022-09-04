GROSS, Evelyn



Evelyn (Garber) Gross passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on August 15, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Born in Atlanta on May 3, 1925 to Ada and Charles Garber, she was the loving wife of Alvin for 38 beautiful years until his death in January 1987. She had two sisters: Miriam Kessler, who predeceased her and Roslyn Hirsch, who survives her. Evelyn will be missed by her three children, David (Patti) Gross of Islamorada, FL; Cathy A. Gross of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and Mark (Laurie) Gross of Decatur, GA. She was a loving grandmother to Jennifer (Mark) Mosbacher, Daniel (Wendy) Gross, Jessica Gross, Allison (Ben) Brown and Jordan Gross; and a great-grandmother to Lily Mosbacher, Noah and Betty Gross, and Isaac Brown. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Girls High in Atlanta and attended the University of Miami before returning to Atlanta. Evelyn met Alvin in 1948. He was sweet, smart, and ambitious. She married the man of her dreams. In 1955, Alvin founded Broward Linen Service and the family moved to Ft Lauderdale. Life for Evelyn was busy raising her children and being her husband's support as he grew the business. She brought fun and great times to the home. She painted huge daisies on the bottom of the swimming pool and ruined the pool filter. She sat the family down at the table and had a paint an owl project on a Sunday afternoon. Exercise was a big part of Evelyn's life. She was a tennis player and had a personal trainer for years at the age of 70. Evelyn began doing Pilates and was a Pilates star at the studio until she was 92. Evelyn left a lasting impression on everyone who was lucky enough to have her touch their life. Her style, smile and spirit made everyone's day and they would always talk about their times with Evelyn. She was the original fashionista with her hats, scarves, perfect outfits, high heels, which she wore until she was 90, and her fashion statement big round eyeglasses. Evelyn traveled around the world with her son David, spent countless hours with her daughter Cathy shopping, going to the spa, and being best friends as well as mother and daughter. She always brought love and fun to her son Mark's home where the family gatherings took place and Evelyn was in her happy place with her grandchildren there. She attended their activities and was the proud Grandma Evie. Along with Alvin, she founded Temple Emanuel in Ft Lauderdale and was a member of Temple Sisterhood. She was a Past President of the Jewish Federation Women's Division of Ft Lauderdale, was instrumental in the formation of the Lion of Judah division and was named Woman of the Year by the Jewish Federation. She founded the Alvin S. Gross JCC Coral Springs Activity Center and The Evelyn and Alvin Gross Family Discovery Center at the Soref JCC in Sunrise, FL. Her philanthropy extended to Israel where she underwrote the Alvin S. Gross Swimming Complex for the Jaffa Institute. She was passionate about the importance of women leaders in the Jewish Community and well into her 80s was hosting Women's Leadership trainings in her living room. With her family gathered around her, she expressed her last words of wisdom which were "I want you to be happy". The family would like to thank Evelyn's caregivers and a special thanks to the staff and nurses at The Terraces at Peachtree Hills in Atlanta. There was a beautiful graveside service for Evelyn at Arlington Cemetery in Atlanta on August 16, 2022. If you would like to honor Evelyn's Memory, a donation can be made to Temple Kol Emeth online to Rabbi Larry Sernovitz's Discretionary Fund. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

