GROSS, Carl R.



Carl R. Gross, 91 of Atlanta, died February 17, 2022. Mr. Gross was an avid golfer and was a member of Peachtree Golf Club and Cherokee Town and Country Club. Prior to retirement, he was the Senior Executive Vice President for Cox Enterprises where he served on the Board of Directors as well as the Cox Family Charitable Organizations. Mr. Gross was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Gross; son, John E. Gross; daughter, Julie Ann Willingham; and two grandsons. He is survived by his sons, Carl R. Gross, Jr. (Kathy), Mike Gross (Jodi), Rob Gross (Marie); 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mille Lonneman. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Graveside services will be Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 12 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.



