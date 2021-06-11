GROOVER, David



David Wayne Groover of Stone Mountain passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021. He was born at Crawford Long Hospital, now Emory Midtown in Atlanta. He was the son of Eugene Groover of Cherokee Georgia and Peggy Joyce Sexton Groover of Roanoke, Alabama.



He was a graduate of Lakeshore High School Class of 1970. He lettered in golf and continued to play the rest of his days. He was an avid Georgia Tech, Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta Braves Fan.



David served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force stationed in Thailand and Vietnam during the war. After his military service, David became a licensed Insurance Agent selling personal and commercial Insurance. His next career opportunity was an executive recruiter working to place civil engineers in roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects.



He and Cindy have been married for 43 years. He described Cindy as the love of his life in his writings. He is survived by a daughter, Kristen Groover son-in-law, Jeffrey Roig Jr., son, David Groover Jr and his wife, Cindy Groover.



His best moments were with his family, his grandmother MaMa, his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved being involved with his daughter Kristie who participated in Gymnastics, Dance, Softball, Cheerleading, Cross Country, and Violin. For his son he helped coach baseball, football, and soccer. He was a Little League referee in his spare time for youth baseball and football. Family Holidays were a joy to him because of his passion for cooking and grilling out. Christmas was his favorite holiday, but he took any occasion to cook and entertain family and friends.



His sense of humor and kindness was well known. He was a friend to many and a caretaker for mom, his aunt Shirley, and his daughter Kristie. He helped and loved his mother-in-law Mary Wood in her times of need. She considered him her son since his Mom Peggy passed away years earlier.



He will be greatly missed by many and was very loved. He was baptized at Briarlake Baptist Church with his family so now he is with the Lord.



A service celebrating David's life will be conducted on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. A private interment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes all do what is in their heart and soul. Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, the American Heart Association, Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation or Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Lilburn co-op.



