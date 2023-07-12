GROOMS, Benjamin



Age 85, Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:00 AM at St. John AME Church 305 W. Campbellton St. Atlanta, GA 30213; Pastor Greta Fowler, Officiant, Pastor Charles Ramsey, Eulogist. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery. Viewing will be TODAY, 12 Noon - 6:00 PM, at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel. He is survived by his loving wife, Bernice Grooms; three daughters, Mechelle Grooms Reed (Mitchell), Pamela Joyce Bowman, and Kimberly Denise Grooms; siblings, Alfred Grooms (Rose), Olivia Grooms Holley Cooper (Sam), Press Grooms (Karen), and James White (Mila); and dedicated brother-in-law, William "Bill" Jackson, Jr.; grandchildren, Benjamin Anthony Reed, Cory Deshaun Bowman, and Hayley Deonna Reed, a host of great-grandchildren; cousins; other relatives; and dear friends. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com



Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30317

