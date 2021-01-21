GROGAN, Bobby Joe



Mr. Bobby Joe Grogan, age 84, of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Graveside services will be held 2 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery with Robert Lester officiating. Mr. Grogan had been a resident of Smyrna for 60 years. He was as a lineman for Bell South for over 30 years before retiring. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Cerita Grogan. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Wellstar Tranquility Hospice at Cobb, 4040 Hospital West Dr., Austell, GA 30106.



