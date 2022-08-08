GROETZINGER, Edward Scott



Edward Scott Groetzinger, Jr., age 78, of Lilburn, GA, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Scott was born on April 25, 1944 to Edward and Barbara "Bobbie" Groetzinger in Rochester, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Groetzinger; stepson, Jeffery Black; and his parents, Edward and Bobbie Groetzinger. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Swain of Canton GA; grandchildren, Madison Shlyakhetko of Canton, GA, and Gavin Black of Canton GA; siblings, Sanford Groetzinger of Franklin TN, Sally Hall of Richmond, VA and Suzanne Gahan of Powhatan, VA; and great friend and neighbor, Julienne Cargle.



Scott served in the Air Force and served in Vietnam. After 5 years with the Air Force, Scott attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and specialized in Aircraft Mechanics. He worked for Delta for over 33 years and retired to enjoy golf and tennis.



Scott will be missed by his friends at his favorite local hangout, Will Henry's Tavern.



As per Scott's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



