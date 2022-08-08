ajc logo
X

Groetzinger, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GROETZINGER, Edward Scott

Edward Scott Groetzinger, Jr., age 78, of Lilburn, GA, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Scott was born on April 25, 1944 to Edward and Barbara "Bobbie" Groetzinger in Rochester, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Groetzinger; stepson, Jeffery Black; and his parents, Edward and Bobbie Groetzinger. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Swain of Canton GA; grandchildren, Madison Shlyakhetko of Canton, GA, and Gavin Black of Canton GA; siblings, Sanford Groetzinger of Franklin TN, Sally Hall of Richmond, VA and Suzanne Gahan of Powhatan, VA; and great friend and neighbor, Julienne Cargle.

Scott served in the Air Force and served in Vietnam. After 5 years with the Air Force, Scott attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and specialized in Aircraft Mechanics. He worked for Delta for over 33 years and retired to enjoy golf and tennis.

Scott will be missed by his friends at his favorite local hangout, Will Henry's Tavern.

As per Scott's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry 2h ago
Grady EMS workers file unfair labor charges; hospital disputes complaints
16h ago
2 North Georgia men charged with sexually exploiting young victims
12h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
3h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
3h ago
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Atlanta park
1h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Brown, Nancy
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top