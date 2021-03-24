X

GROBNER, Wayne W.

October 6, 1942- March 10, 2021

Wayne W. Grobner passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 10, 2021. He was a devoted family man with a strong faith and love of the Lord. For complete obituary, please see wagesandsons.com. A service for family and friends will be held April 10, 2021 at Dunwoody Country Club at 1:00 PM, with a celebration of Wayne's life to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that those who choose to participate, to please consider giving a donation in Wayne's memory to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Decatur, GA, where the family's beloved priest and friend, Father Bryan Small, resides over the congregation. A fund in Wayne's name is available on the church's giving page.

