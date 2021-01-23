GRIZZLE, Bernice D.



Bernice D. Grizzle, 88, of Buford, GA and the Morgan Crossing Community passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank Grizzle, Jr., and her parents, Minor Harrison Deaton and Zeffa Williams Deaton of Shelby, NC, aunts and uncles Faye and Vollie Morgan and Belle and Silvy Cross.



Bernice is survived by her two sons, John F. Grizzle III and Joseph (Joe) W. Grizzle and grandson George C. Grizzle. She was born June 7, 1932 in Shelby, NC. A graduate of Sugar Hill School, she married Frank on February 10, 1950. She will always be remembered as a beautiful, kind and loving lady.



As a homemaker, Bernice was a devout Christian Southern Baptist and volunteered in the Friendship community for her Church with both youth activities, Women's Missionary Union and Bible studies. During this same time, she was active in the local chapter of the Gwinnett County Homemakers Association and Harmony Elementary School PTA, Annual Staff, and many other school activities that her sons, John and Joe, would volunteer her for.



In 1969, Bernice took her first (and only) public works job, School Foods Service Manager at North Gwinnett High School where she continued to work for the next 23 years. During those years she was a trailblazer, creating the first breakfast program in the State of Georgia, being recognized as manager of the year for Gwinnett County, Georgia State and even on the National Level. In 1992, at age 60, she retired and spent the following years living next door to her uncles Silvy and Vollie and providing caregiving love and attention until their passing.



Due to health concerns and the status of the COVID-19 virus, a private family graveside service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 3784 Friendship Cir, Buford, GA 30519 on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM with Dale Jones and Rev. Jerry Bennett officiating. Friends of Mrs. Grizzle are welcome to attend to pay their respects from the church parking lot observing current safe distance protocol.



A memorial service and celebration of her life is being considered for a later date when health safety conditions have improved.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Angel Heart Hospice ( www.angelhearthospice.com ), Dementia Society of America ( www.dementiasociety.org ) or American Cancer Society ( www.cancer.org ).



