Griswold, Leigh

GRISWOLD (Harville), Leigh Ann "L.A."



Leigh Ann "L.A." (Harville) Griswold passed away peacefully on February 11th, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving husband, Douglas "Doug" and two sons, Keith and Michael.



Leigh Ann was born in Richmond, Kentucky on March 17th, 1966 to the late Mr. Robert H. Harville and Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Harville Connor. She spent her entire childhood in Richmond, forming many close friendships that lasted her whole life.



Leigh Ann received an Associate of Arts degree from Eastern Kentucky University, and then went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Georgia State University, working to pay her own way through both.



Leigh Ann would talk so fondly of her two sons, Keith and Michael and whomever was listening was quickly shown what a proud mother she was of these two boys. Her boys were nothing short of her pride and joy in this world.



Leigh Ann was a loving mother, wife and friend. She was a very active member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, serving terms on the Session Board, teaching Sunday School for high school youth, as a youth advisor and participating in several mission trips. She also worked at Peachtree Presbyterian Church as the business manager and program director for the Gym. Her wonderful spirit will be greatly missed in the Presbyterian Church community, her neighborhood of Berkeley Lake and Duluth and a number of organizations she enjoyed and served. Leigh Ann, L.A. as her friends would say, was the best part of waking up every morning.



Leigh Ann is survived by her husband Douglas Griswold; and two sons: Keith and Michael of Duluth, GA (Berkeley Lakes). Also, her mother Sandy of Richmond, KY. Siblings Ginny Harville Baker (Darryl) of Lexington, KY and Mike (Becca) Harville of Bainbridge, GA. ,Brothers- in- Law Jim (Sharon) Griswold of Atlanta, GA and Bob (Nancy) Griswold of Charlotte, NC., Sister-in-Law Gail (Charlie) Griswold Nottingham of Chapel Hill, NC and many beloved nieces and nephews and one great-nephew and two great-nieces.



She will forever be loved by her family and friends. Our hearts are broken for the loss of this amazing ray of sunshine, early riser, and keeper of porch swings.



A memorial service will be held on February 22nd, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Peachtree Presbyterian Church located at 3434 Roswell Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. The service will be livestreamed at https://peachtreechurch.com/memorial. If you wish to attend the service in person, you must pre-register. You can do so by also following the link. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to LaAmistad, INC. in Leigh Ann's name. https://www.laamistadinc.org/



