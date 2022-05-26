GRISWELL, Mary



Mary Louise Griswell, 92, of Little Mountain, SC, quietly passed away on May 23, 2022, and was received into the arms of her loving heavenly Father. Born on March 24, 1930, in New Orleans, LA, Mary was the adopted daughter of Abbie Joe Lanson and Amelia Buckner Lanson of Newnan, GA. Mary attended primary and secondary schools in Atlanta, GA. She received her nursing training and RN degree from Saint Joseph's Infirmary School of Nursing in June of 1951. Mary married her great love, Wallace "Wally" Griswell in February of 1951 and began a long career that included hospital service and industrial nursing with Rich's Department Store and Delta Air Lines.



Mary was a voracious reader and always had a book in hand. She and Wally enjoyed traveling and seeing new places during her years as a Delta nurse. They were also long-time active members of both Second Baptist Church of College Park, GA, and FBC of Peachtree City, GA. When Wally passed away in 2016, Mary relocated to South Carolina to live near her daughter. She is survived by her three adult children, Steve Griswell (Jan), Lynn Griswell Little (Steven) and Kevin Griswell (Kay); grandsons, Jeff Little (Taren), Nathan Griswell and Joel Griswell; sister-in-law, Emily Griswell Murray; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.



A funeral service is planned for Friday, May 27, 2022, starting at 2 PM at Parrott Funeral Home, 8355 Senoia Road, Hwy 74 North in Fairburn, GA. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA.



