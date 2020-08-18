GRINER, Katherine Katherine Griner, 81, formerly of Sylvania, GA, passed on August 14, 2020. After attending Savannah State College, Katherine and childhood sweetheart, Herman, relocated to Brooklyn, NY where they were married. From their union, 3 daughters were born. Katherine and Herman relocated to Atlanta, GA in 1967, raised their family and pursued their professional and entrepreneurial careers. They found their church home at St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church where Katherine was an active member for many years. Her greatest passions were traveling and spending time with her family. Katherine is survived by Herman; daughters Michele, Chevon (Kelton), and Cherye (Gordon); brothers, Ernest Maynor (Ann, deceased), Wilbert Maynor (Delores); 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Socially distanced viewing will be Wednesday, August 19th, 3-6pm, at Griner Funeral Home, 770-460-5566. Funeral Service, limited to immediate family only, will be Thursday, August 20th, 11am at St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church, Fr. John Adamski, Officiant, Fr. Vic Galier, Pastor. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation link for Wednesday is https://vimeo.com/447919519 and Zoom link for Thursday's service is bit.ly/KGriner. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Assoc. Georgia Chapter.

