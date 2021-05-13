<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689384-01_0_0000689384-01-1_20210513.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689384-01_0_0000689384-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GRIMSLEY, Madge<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mrs. Madge Taylor Grimsley, "Madge," 87, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.<br/><br/>A third generation Georgia native, an avid bridge player and a woman that applied herself in life and excelled in school and career holding various management positions. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Atlanta, GA in 1950. Survived by her daughter, Teresa Yvonne Clements and a sister, Martha Jane Keck and nephews and a niece.<br/><br/>A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA, Thursday, May 13 at 12:00 PM.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLRoswellFuneralHome.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>