ajc logo
X

Grimsley, Madge

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689384-01_0_0000689384-01-1_20210513.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689384-01_0_0000689384-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GRIMSLEY, Madge<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mrs. Madge Taylor Grimsley, "Madge," 87, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.<br/><br/>A third generation Georgia native, an avid bridge player and a woman that applied herself in life and excelled in school and career holding various management positions. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Atlanta, GA in 1950. Survived by her daughter, Teresa Yvonne Clements and a sister, Martha Jane Keck and nephews and a niece.<br/><br/>A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA, Thursday, May 13 at 12:00 PM.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLRoswellFuneralHome.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top