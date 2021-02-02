GRIMES, Hoyt



Hoyt B. Grimes, age 98, of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of seventy-one years, Ruth McDuffie Grimes; and granddaughter, Laura Grimes. Mr. Grimes is survived by his children, Larry and Barbara Grimes, Buford, GA and Garry and Renee Grimes, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Brandy Grimes, Kimberly Grimes and Garry Scott Grimes; great-grandchildren, Brayden Daniel, Cam Whidby and Sarah Whidby; brother, Wayne Grimes, Braselton, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Grimes was born December 25, 1922 in Atlanta, GA. He was a high school graduate. Mr. Grimes was a World War II Navy Veteran, having served at Pearl Harbor. He was a master machinist with Grimes Auto Machine Company. Mr. Grimes was a member of the Buford American Legion Post 127 and was of the Baptist Faith. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens at the Grimes Mausoleum in Buford, GA with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 2 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday at 1:30 PM until the funeral hour.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.



