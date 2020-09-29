

GRIGSBY, Emily Bourne





Emily Bourne Grigsby passed away September 17, 2020 at age 98. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Paul R. Grigsby. Her zest for life and everything lively was apparent to all who knew her. Emily was the youngest of three siblings by more than a decade and her mother was taken from her at age 13 by Tuberculosis. Emily grew up in Owenton, KY with difficult circumstances yet overcame them by embracing every opportunity that came her way. She obtained undergraduate degrees from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN and Mills College in Bristol, CA, eventually getting her master's degree at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA. Later, she was awarded the degree of Juris Doctor at Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta, GA. Following such, she arbitrated for the New York Stock Exchange, was Fulton County Superior Court Mediator, and mediated for Justice Center of Atlanta. Emily also studied Interior design at Tuxedo School in Atlanta while simultaneously taking formal oil painting lessons. She hosted over 30 single artist art shows and her works have been acquired all over the southeast. Additionally, Emily learned to fly, earning her pilot's license and becoming a member of the 99ers Club. She sang soprano for the San Francisco Opera for 3 years while her husband served in the navy in the Pacific, learned to belly dance, and after moving to Atlanta, modeled for Rich's Department store for 12 years. Emily had a taste for travel and incorporated trips to a myriad of destinations around the world into her interest at the time. Emily's other notable accomplishments included serving as President of the Florence Crittendon Home Board, she was President of the Atlanta Music Club for 6 years, and she and her husband partnered with others in ownership of East Lake Country Club in Decatur, GA from 1968-1993. Emily and Paul helped numerous philanthropies and maintained close relationships with most of whom they supported.



Emily lived independently until her death at age 98, with support from caregivers. She thrived on social visits, phone calls, and shared meals from family and friends. She's been called a Renaissance woman. She was a supporter of the arts, passionate investor in her interests, and crusader for all women. Emily will be missed, but comfort may be found in knowing she has been reunited with Paul and her dear mother after waiting more than 85 years to do so.



Ms. Grigsby is survived by her sister's granddaughters, Linda Barnes Edwards (Nick) of Bellbrook, OH and Ann Barnes Lietz (Richard) of Greeley, CO, and their children and grandchildren. On her late husband's side, she is survived by her grand-nieces Alice Kuzniak (Bob) of Woodstock, GA as well as Lee Hills (Wes) of Roswell, GA. Other survivors include nephew Lewis Price (JoyDee) of Rising Fawn, GA; nephew Bill Price (Christiane) of LaGrange, GA; nephew Lane Price of Decatur, AL; niece Gail Fine (Doug) of Santa Fe, NM, as well as many other nieces and nephews on the Grigsby side.



A Memorial Service celebrating Emily's life will be held in the coming weeks.



In the spirit of continuing Emily Grigsby's generosity, memorial donations may be made to one of her favorite organizations:

Atlanta History Center https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/ahcdonations



Shepherd Center Foundation https://www.shepherd.org/giving/charitable-giving



Zoo Atlanta https://give.zooatlanta.org/donat

