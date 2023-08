GRIGGS, Dorothy "Dot" Ann



Age 73, of Powder Springs, passed away on August 2, 2023. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 6, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.



