Griffiths, Michael

GRIFFITHS, Sr., Michael Patrick



Michael Patrick Griffiths (Sr.) unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the age 47 years old. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Sharon; three children Michael Patrick, Jr., Christian Lee, and Isabella Rose; four sisters Noralynn Spiri (Mark), Kathy Geso (John), Connie Neary (Andrew), and Jennifer Griffiths (Chris Long); and one brother John Griffiths, Jr.; as well as eight nieces and nephews; and four grandnieces and nephews. Michael was preceded by his mother Joan Tunney Griffiths and father John Griffiths, Sr. Michael was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He will forever be loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to the following Go Fund Me account: https://gofund.me/ad67c50d

