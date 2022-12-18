GRIFFITH, Katherine "Kitty" Scott



Ms. Katherine "Kitty" Griffith was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 16, 1942 to Emily Reynolds and Robert Sherrill Griffith. She passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert "Bob" Sherrill Griffith, Jr.; her husband, Michael Christopher Healy of New York City; and her only son, Henry Foster Terjen of Brooklyn, New York. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Griffith; three nieces and one nephew as well as their extended families.



Kitty went to Morris Brandon Elementary, the Westminster Schools, and Ashley Hall, Charleston, South Carolina for high school. She was secretary of the Atlanta Debutante Club and a member of the Cotillion and Assemblies. She received her undergraduate degree from Sweet Briar College in Virginia,1964, followed by a master's degree from Emory University,1968.



While living in Atlanta, Kitty was editor of South Today, Southern Regional Council. She moved to Brooklyn, New York and became editor of Phoenix, Bklyn. Her career continued as director of communications New York City of City and Industry, Director of Public liaison New York City Dept. Ports and Terminals, senior build affairs officer Citicorp/Citibank, New York City, Assistant VP First Atlanta Corp., Atlanta, Senior manager Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, NYC, Vice President USA corporate communications in the United States for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and its investment banking subsidiary Wood Gundy Corp.



Kitty was an active member of her Brooklyn, New York and Atlanta communities, including member of Southern Regional Council, Atlanta, Board of Directors Atlanta Chamber Players, Women's Executives in Public Relations, Junior League, Beta Phi Mu, lifelong Democrat and Episcopalian.



The family will hold a private celebration of life for Kitty. She will be interred at Grace Church in Brooklyn Heights, New York. Kitty's family would like to thank all of the staff at St. Anne's Terrace. Our special thanks go to Lanier Quantz, Kay Candler, and especially, Quiana "Kiki" Gresham for their help, support and love during Kitty's last years.

