GRIFFITH, Joanna



Joanna was born to Thomas Webb Junior and Anna Speas Webb on November 25, 1937 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. She and her younger sister, Linda, accompanied their parents to assignments Tom had as a young FBI agent. They were all involved in a bad automobile accident in which Joanna's mother was killed. Joanna, her sister and her brother, went to live with their grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Tom Webb Sr. where she attended high school and graduated with honors at age 16. She enrolled at Sullins College, a woman's junior college in Bristol Virginia where she had an outstanding academic record and was chosen Miss Virginia Highlands.



After graduation, she went to work for the National Security Agency (NSA) in Washington and subsequently met and married Arthur E. Griffith III, aka Griff, who was stationed at the nearby Fort Meade, Maryland.



In September 1957, Griff was discharged from the army and the couple returned to Griff's hometown of Atlanta. He went back to work for Westinghouse Electric Corp. where he served as sales representative to Georgia Power Company. Joanna was busy keeping house with three young children and other activities such as the Iris Garden Club, the St. Luke's Church Vestry, the Junior League and the Capital City Club.



In 1962, Griff left Westinghouse to join his old friend Arnold Hoge in the formation of an electrical manufacturers representative partnership, Arnold Hoge Associates, in which Joanna would serve as office manager and treasurer. The partners sold the business in 1990 and Joanna and Griff moved to the mountains of North Carolina to participate in the operation and management of Yellow Mountain Ranch, Inc, a small resort development which they had participated in founding in 1968.



Joanna and Griff had moved back to Atlanta and into Lenbrook in November last year.



Joanna was preceded in death by her father Tom D. Webb, mother Speas Webb, her brother Tom Webb Jr., son Arthur E. Griffith IV, and her daughter Linda Cooper.



Joanna is survived by her husband Arthur E. Griffith III; her daughter Claire Bowling and her husband Chuck Bowling; her grandchildren, Claire and Josh Stamps, Sydney and Jake Harris, Michael and Jackie Bowling, Jessica Bowling, Alex and Ben Arduino; and her great-grandchildren, Griff Stamps, Ella Stamps and Henry Harris.



Celebration of life service Sunday, December 19 11AM - 2PM in the Kingsboro Room at Lenbrook. Further Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at her favorite place at Yellow Mountain Ranch in North Carolina.



