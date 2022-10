In Loving Memory



Deacon Bobby J. Griffin, Ed.D



August 13, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2021







A day does not go by that I don't stop to think how blessed I was to have you as a husband,



our children were to have you as their father, and your brother to have you as a brother.



A devoted wife, Portia, Scott (Nebu), son, Kimberly, daughter, and Willie (Billy), brother.