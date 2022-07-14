GRIFFIN, Jerry



Mr. Jerry Griffin, age 77, of Decatur, passed July 1, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 16, 11 AM, graveside at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road SE. A viewing will be held Friday, July 15, 10 AM to 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW. 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com

