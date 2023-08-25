Griffin, James

GRIFFIN, Sr., James Lee



James Lee Griffin Sr., born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, made his heavenly transition on August 18, 2023 at the age of 89. Mr. Griffin- a former educator, artist, author, and opera singer -retired from the Dekalb County School System in 1999. By his side throughout his life and last hours was his loving wife, Dorothy Griffin (Jones). He leaves to honor his memory, his wife of 60 years; daughter, LaVatryce Griffin; son, James Griffin Jr.; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held August 28, 2023; viewing at 9 AM, service at 10 AM, conducted by Apostle Donald Graham Sylvain Funeral Home & Cremation Services.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com