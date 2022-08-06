GRIFFIN, Eric Buchanan



Eric Buchanan Griffin, 46, passed on July 31, 2022. He was born, the only child, to Leon B. Griffin and Carol Griffin in Hialeah, Florida on August 7, 1976. Eric graduated from Forsyth Central High School in 1994. He worked as a Field Supervisor for the US Census Bureau. Eric was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In life, Eric was a dedicated role-playing gamer, streamer, lover of comics and comic book culture and, above anything else, he was a loyal and unwavering friend to many people. He made it his goal to affect positive changes to the people in his life. Eric was preceded in death by his beloved parents.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at McDonald's and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia at 2:00 PM with the funeral service immediately following at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eric's name to the American Cancer Society or South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind. Condolences may be expressed at:



www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.



