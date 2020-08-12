GRIFFIN, Bernice Nash Mrs. Bernice Nash Griffin, age 88, passed away on Friday morning, August 7th, 2020 of natural causes. She was a graduate of Tucker High School, class of 1947. Mrs. Griffin was a respected Accounting Manager with Firestone for 33 years. She was a member and Past Madam President with the charitable organization, The Fraternal Order of Eagles People Helping People Auxiliary No 714, for more than 20 years, dedicating her services to her community and helping others. Her sense of humor and love for people touched the lives of all that knew her. She was a loving mother and devoted wife, whose zest for life will be missed. Mrs. Griffin is survived by her husband of 67 years, John L. Griffin of Newnan, GA; two children, Robbie Windle and her husband Daniel Windle of Newnan, GA, Don Griffin and his wife Jonnie Griffin of Fayetteville, GA; three grandchildren, Tracy Burrell and her husband Tim Burrell of Palmetto, GA, Jamie and Kayla Griffin of Fayetteville, GA; one brother, Doug Nash and his wife Mary Nash of Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12th at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, August 12th at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. Pastor Clyde Self will officiate. Interment Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the chapel will only allow 40 attendees for funeral service. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital.





