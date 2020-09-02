GRIER, Mina Seipel Mina Seipel Grier, age 90, died peacefully in her sleep on August 29, 2020. Mina was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas on September 10, 1929, the second of two daughters born to Mert Dixon Seipel and Robert W. Seipel. She is survived by her four children, Robert Dixon (Patti), Ruth Ann, John Seipel (Jules), and Rachel Lee Janush (Chris), nine adoring grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Patsy Ann Keisling and brother-in-law Stewart Keisling. Mina was a Texan through. She graduated from the University of Texas School of Journalism, and was awarded a Masters degree from Princeton Theological Seminary, and went on to become Director of Christian Education in San Angelo, TX. In 1955 she married her Princeton classmate, Eugene M. Grier. Together they moved to Doraville where Gene became pastor of the Doraville Presbyterian Church, and Mina planted seeds of friendship in the community that grew into lasting bonds. The family later moved to Alexandria, VA, Brownwood, TX, and back to Doraville in 1967. During those years, Mina was a homemaker, served as vice-principal at Trinity School, and substitute-taught at area schools. Mina managed the Presbyterian Bookstore in Atlanta before leaving in 1986 to become sale manager in the publishing division of the Presbyterian Church (USA) in Philadelphia, then moved to the church's new headquarters in Louisville, KY, where she led the department of curriculum. Along the way she gained the respect and admiration of all. After retiring in 1996, Mina returned to the Atlanta area and enjoyed the company of old and new friends, became an avid bridge player, and volunteered with Cross-Cultural Ministries, a local group devoted to tutoring young immigrant children struggling to assimilate into our schools. Mina had a kind and accepting heart and warmth that instantly put people of all ages at ease and drew them in. She loved politics, was a social liberal and a fiscal conservative, and an early supporter of the rights of women, minorities and the downtrodden. She was a proud charter member of the National Museum of the American Indian, and a devoted sister of PEO International. Those lucky enough to have been touched by her will always remember her quick wit, her warm smile, her compassion, and her light and happy heart. Mina will be buried alongside her beloved parents in Fort Worth, Texas at Memorial Park, graveside services September 4, 2020, 4 PM. A celebration of Mina's life will be planned for Spring 2021 in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the National Museum of the American Indian or a favorite charity. Cards may be sent to the Griers 3828 Savannah Sq. W., Atlanta, Georgia 30340.

