Gresham, Wymbreth

GRESHAM (CLEMENTS), Wymbreth



Wymbreth Clements Gresham, age 90, went to be with her Lord on November 20, 2022.



Predeceased by her parents, Rev. James Lucius Clements and Thelma Kuykendall Clements; siblings, Emogene Armistead, Martha Springer and James L. Clements, Jr.; and husband Thomas Talmadge Gresham. She is survived by her son, Vincent Gresham (Veronica Morrissette); daughter, April Gresham Maranto (Robert); grandchildren, Anthony Thomas Maranto and Maya Wymbreth Maranto; and special friend, Ralph Clark and his daughter, Priscilla Jenkins.



Born August 19, 1932, in Berry, Alabama, Wymbreth developed her strong work ethic growing up on a farm picking cotton. She graduated in a senior class of less than 10 from Gorgas High School, going on to earn a bachelors at Livingston State Teachers College and a master's at Georgia State University.



Wymbreth taught in Knoxville, Atlanta, and Marietta, finishing her 30-year teaching career in 1989 at East Side Elementary School in Cobb County.



Wymbreth was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs from 1991 until Covid prevented her from attending. For over 20 years, she attended The Benson Center, particularly their daily exercise classes, and she volunteered for 15 years on their special Bread Crew, where she and Ralph made many friends. She also enjoyed watching sports, reading, and doing puzzles.



A strong and independent person, she loved her family, her friends, and helping others. She was the happiest when she was teaching someone. She enriched the lives of countless children, especially her own children, and later, her beloved grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Salvation Army, 746 Marietta Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30318, or give.salvationarmygeorgia.org. You may express condolences, www.hartsmort.com. Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201, has charge of the arrangements.

