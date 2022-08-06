ajc logo
Gresham, Martha

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRESHAM, Martha

Martha B. Gresham born June 1, 1941, to the late Milton and Blanche Fields Baker. Blanche passed away, Milton married the late Sarah Tigner Baker, the beloved stepmother to Martha.

She was a member of Welcome Friend Baptist Church as a child, Martha later joined Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church serving faithfully until illness limited her attendance.

Martha attended Thomas Slaton Elementary School, L. J. Price High School. She also attended Clark College, graduating from Fort Valley State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and minor in Business Education. Owner of Stander Oil Station, Martha's Pre-School, King Ridge Day Care Center, and SB&B Learning Center (named after three special women in her life: her stepmother Sarah, her mother Blanche, and her niece Benita).

On December 6, 1959, Martha married Leon Gresham.

Martha departed this life on Sunday July 31, 2022. She's also preceded in death by her older brothers, Milton Baker, Jr. and Benny Baker, Sr. Survivors: husband, Leon Gresham; sisters, Velma Jean Baker and Vanessa Baker Davis; brother, Michael L. Baker (Virginia); sisters-in-law, Delois, Elaine, Virginia, Louise, Sherry, Jackie, Rose; brother-in-law, Johnny; godson, Lemuel Hendley; other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 1 to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

