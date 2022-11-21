GRENIER, Gary Sylvester



Gary S. Grenier was born May 31, 1952 and passed away November 17, 2022. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Carlyle (Cork) Grenier and Laura Small Jensen. He attended Riverside Elementary and graduated from Riverside High School in Sioux City Iowa. He was raised by four loving parents, Cork and Rosemary Grenier and Vern and Laura Jensen. He has four sisters, Robin (Dave) Roepke, Rosie (John) White, Roxanne (Roger) Smay and Lisa (Kevin) Lake. On May 18, 1974 he married Donna Dillon Grenier, which is where he gained three brothers, Theryl (Bobbi) Dillon, Leroy (Jeanne) Dillon and Ron (Marge) Dillon. Gary has three amazing kids, Mark (Jessica) Grenier, Sarah (Michael) Blackmon and Adam (Leena) Grenier. Gary has six grandchildren, Anisten Blackmon, Kaylin Grenier, Ethan Blackmon, Ella Grenier, Remy Grenier and Archer Grenier. He also has three step-grandkids, Hunter (Gweneth) Barron, Jayla (Noah) Jackson and Aiden Barron. He served 22+ years in the Military. He started out in the Air Force for 4 years, the Army National Guard, Air Force Reserves, then 18 years in the Army. During that time, he used his Military benefits to receive college certificates, three Associates Degrees and also earned the Highest Army Recruiter achievement of the Recruiter Ring. Gary loved to play the guitar and so did all his family that he grew up with. He even had a band, The Country Capers in Sioux City, Iowa. He also played lead guitar in a band while stationed in Germany and played several Officer Clubs there. He and Donna loved to travel. From camping in tents in the Black Hills to the many outings with the Freedom Riders Van Club at Ft. Lewis, Washington. They even had a 2-person camper that they traveled two separate trips totaling 3200 miles each. Gary's love of the Lord was very evident in the way he lived and served. He would sing even at the end a Capella when he could no longer play the guitar due to ALS. Gary was also very active in the Northwest GA. Emmaus community and served whenever and wherever he was asked with no hesitation, but most of all he loved his family. Gary was preceded in death by his father, (Cork); stepmother, (Rosemary); brother-in-law, Leroy Dillon; grandparents on all sides, and many aunts, uncles and cousins that were taken too soon. Service will be at Hiram, 1st UMC in Hiram Georgia at 2:00 PM November 26, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Georgia ALS Association in honor of Gary Grenier. This service will also air live.

