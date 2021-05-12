<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689160-01_0_0000689160-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689160-01_0_0000689160-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GREIDER, Marilyn M. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mrs. Marilyn M. Greider, 80, died peacefully in her home May 8, 2021. She was born in Chicago, Illinois in October 1940, the daughter of C. Wendel and Maren (Olsen) Muench. After graduating from the Latin School of Chicago, she accompanied her father on international business development initiatives in Cuba, Egypt, India and Japan. Mrs. Greider studied at DePaul University and graduated with a degree in English. At DePaul she met and married John Greider in 1964. The couple moved to Liverpool, England, where she taught English literature. In 1966, Mrs. Greider permanently settled in Georgia. She taught Reading at Pine Forest Elementary, was an active volunteer in the Cobb Friendship Force, Cobb County Arts Council, Junior League of Cobb-Marietta, the Mountain Cherry Garden Club and a gracious hostess for many international students and delegations over the years. She enjoyed a lifelong passion for the Dairymen's Club in northern Wisconsin, where she spent many happy summers with family and friends. Mrs. Greider devoted much of her life selflessly serving as the primary caregiver for several family members. She dedicated her life to making others happy, and will be remembered for her outgoing personality, kindness, generosity, and wit. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. John C. Greider, son Wendel C. Greider and daughter-in-law Marissa of Atlanta, daughter Courtney G. Sansam and son-in law Christopher of Oklahoma City, and grandchildren, Delphina, Carolina, and Mitchell. Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church Marietta Monday, May 17 at 11 AM. Family will receive friends prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The Schenck School, 282 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta, GA 30327 or Casady School, PO Box 20390, Oklahoma City, OK 73156.</font><br/>