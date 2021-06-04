ajc logo
X

Gregory, Sonna

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GREGORY, Sonna

Sonna Gregory, age 59, of Ellenwood passed away May 27, 2021. Celebration of Life Service for Clayton County Vice-Chair Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory will be Saturday, June 5; 11AM at Travelers Rest MBC, 2112 Rex Road, Morrow. Arthur Powell, Pastor. Interment Sherwood. Viewing TODAY 4-7 at Travelers Rest MBC. Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, Jonesboro Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro

163 North Ave

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://watkinsfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top