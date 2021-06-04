GREGORY, Sonna



Sonna Gregory, age 59, of Ellenwood passed away May 27, 2021. Celebration of Life Service for Clayton County Vice-Chair Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory will be Saturday, June 5; 11AM at Travelers Rest MBC, 2112 Rex Road, Morrow. Arthur Powell, Pastor. Interment Sherwood. Viewing TODAY 4-7 at Travelers Rest MBC. Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, Jonesboro Chapel.

