GREGORY, Russell Good



Russell Good Gregory, age 76, of Tucker, GA, passed away on April 7, 2023, surrounded by his family.



Russ was born on November 22, 1946, to Mary Frances and Lester Poindexter "L.P." Gregory in Kingsport, TN. He attended Dobyns Bennett High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and bride of 54 years, Anna Ruth Gregory, in the marching band.



Russ went on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Vanderbilt University. After graduation, he was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force and was stationed in Taiwan from 1968 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. He and Anna Ruth moved to Tucker, GA, in 1972 where they raised two daughters.



Russ had a long career in banking and worked as a branch manager and loan underwriter before retiring. He was a member of Kiwanis International and over the years volunteered at many local community service organizations, including the Atlanta Community Food Bank. He was an avid reader and had a passion for running, participating in 5K and 10K races, including the annual AJC Peachtree Road Race. He was a devoted husband, dad, and granddad and attended many dance recitals, band performances, craft fairs and school events, encouraging his family to pursue their passions. He also especially enjoyed spending time at Stone Mountain Park, GA, and visiting Litchfield Beach, SC. His family and friends will miss his quiet spirit, quick wit, and graciousness to others.



Russ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pearle and Russell Good, and Alice Boyd and R.L. Gregory; parents, Mary Frances and L.P. Gregory; and nephew, Tyler Julian-Shane Gregory.



He is survived by wife, Anna Ruth Gregory of Tucker, GA; daughters, Alice Hartnett (Howie) of Charlotte, NC, and Susan Nimmo (Robert) of Camden, AK; brothers, John Gregory (Zan), and Jim Gregory (Kim) of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister-in-law, Katie Driskell of Piney Flats, TN; nephews, Josh Gregory (Natalie), Jonathan Gregory (Stacie), Jansen Gregory (Meredith), Ben Gregory, and Ian Blackburn (Mary Anne Walker); grandchildren, Abby Hartnett, Reagan Hartnett, Serena Nimmo, and Leanna Nimmo; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Military Graveside Honors will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN, provided by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport and Post #265, Gate City, VA.



A Celebration of Life in Georgia will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Russell Good Gregory and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

