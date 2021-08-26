GREGORY, Joan Elaine



Joan Elaine Gregory, 67, died August 20, 2021. Born in Jacksonville, NC, she grew up in Atlanta. Joan worked at Wieuca Road Baptist Church for 15 years. She traveled extensively and used this knowledge to become an outstanding travel agent and an authority on Italy and Switzerland. She chronicled her adventures using her love for photography. She built lifelong friendships with many of the people she met on her journeys. She suffered from severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, but never gave in. Her amazing spirit and attitude put a smile on the face of everyone. She was a committed Christian, serving as a Deacon at Wieuca. She was preceded in death by her father, James C. (Jack) Gregory, and is survived by her mother, Fanester J. Gregory, her brother Jim Gregory (Roslyn), her nephews Jack Gregory (Rebecca), Rob Gregory (Ashley), her niece Lee Anne Gregory, and her great-niece Charlotte Gregory, along with many cousins whom she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 28 in the sanctuary of the Church at Wieuca. Covid precautions will be taken to ensure the comfort and safety of all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church at Wieuca in Joan's honor.



