Gregory, Emmett

GREGORY, Jr., Emmett
Age 71, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 3, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Credit: Michael Blackshire
Credit: YouTube
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE