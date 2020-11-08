GREGORY, Beverly Carol



Beverly Carol Gregory, 1955 Christmas baby, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her Atlanta GA home the weekend of 9/11/2020 from organic heart disease. Daughter of Carl and Helen Gregory (both dec'd), Beverly was adventurous, loving, compassionate, competitive, generous, spirited and dedicated to the medical profession. A believer in helping people, Beverly began her nursing career in 1977 upon graduating from Kent State University. She returned to Cleveland from UCLA to attend Case Western Reserve University's medical school. In 1991 Beverly's anesthesiology residency took her to Atlanta's Grady Memorial, and Emory University where she spent the majority of her career including teaching. High school activities include basketball, volleyball, and Beverly slalom water skied. Beverly loved hiking, mountain snow skiing, sailing, deep sea fishing, snorkeling, paragliding, horseback riding, history and art museums, botanical gardens, gourmet cooking, word games and playing piano. Beverly traveled the USA and world with friends and her sister to Panama, Guatemala, Belize, Caye Caulker, Grand Cayman, Italy, China, India, Nepal, Peru, England, Spain, Portugal, France, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Trinidad and remote tropical islands. Beverly started chasing total solar eclipses in 2009 at the Northern Cook Islands, then Kenya, Easter Island, Greece, Fiji, Wyoming and Chile. Beverly's true passion over her last ten years was shooting sporting clays, and she quickly progressed from novice shooter to expert, the winner of many trophies for charity.



Beverly leaves behind siblings Paul, Bruce (Susan), Evelyn; nephews Brian, Chance, Thomas (Melinda); nieces Elizabeth (Johnny), Christina (John); great nieces Ave, Natalie; great nephew Cyrus; cousins Richard (Denise), Randy. Beverly's loving family, cherished lifelong friends from Cleveland, precious friends from her worldly travels, and dear friends and colleagues from Atlanta miss Bev's lively sense of humor and contagious laugh. While Beverly's siblings anticipate a celebration of life service to occur once Corona virus is controlled, please celebrate Beverly now and all she was to you in your own way. Please support the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.

