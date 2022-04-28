GREGORCYK, Joe



Col. Joe Louis Gregorcyk, USMC, Ret. of Marietta, GA passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at 88 years of age. Born at home in Beeville, TX Joe lived a meaningful and intentional life, defined by service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Claire and their sons, John and Steven. He is survived by his tennis team, his YMCA friends, his neighbors, his usher partners and Saturday night church family, his VMFA, his Schreiner University classmates, his siblings and relatives, four grandchildren and two beautiful great-grandchildren - all of whom he was incredibly proud of. A service to remember Joe and his late wife Claire will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, May 21 at St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.



