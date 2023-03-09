X
Gregg, Donald

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GREGG, Donald Waid, PhD

Donald Waid Gregg was born in Birmingham, AL, on January 6, 1943, and died in Atlanta on February 27, 2023. He was a remarkably good friend and a lasting influence in the lives of those who were privileged to know him. He is survived by his wife, Dianne; and step-daughter, Michelle Fryer; and sons, Victor, Michael; and daughter-in-law, Susan; five grandchildren, one great-grandson; and brother, Terry.

Donald received his doctorate in education and counseling from Argosy University. A proud, long-time member of the Burns Club of Atlanta and McGregor Society, and wrote several pieces on Scottish history and culture. He was a volunteer at St. Jude's and a devoted member of the Cathedral of St. Phillip, he conducted a lay recovery ministry for several years during the time he achieved and shared unsparingly his four decades of unbroken sobriety.

Services will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, 2 PM, at the Cathedral of St. Philips, 2744 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta.

