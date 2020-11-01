GREESON, Aloe Earnest



Mrs. Aloe Earnest Greeson of Atlanta, Georgia, age 91, died peacefully on October 28, 2020. Mrs. Greeson was born August 13, 1929 in Etowah, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Daniel Boone Earnest and the late Milma Peeples Earnest. Mrs. Greeson graduated from Murray County High School and Georgia Women's College. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Francis Greeson, of Chatsworth, Georgia. Mrs. Greeson retired from the Atlanta Public School System where she served as a music teacher for over 30 years. After retirement from teaching she also served as a Northside Hospital volunteer for many years, performing educational musical puppet shows to elementary school children around the Atlanta area. She is survived by daughters Julia Prendergast (Joel), Emilie Parsons (Bob), and Amelia Pray (Peter); grandchildren Robert Parsons, Danielle Respess, Rachael Townsend, Melanie Graham, Sarah Eisenstadt, and Lauren Williamson; as well as seven great grandchildren. Since 2001 she has resided at Mount VernonTowers in Sandy Springs where she served on the Board of Directors, made numerous loving friends, and directed the Melodears Choir. Mrs. Greeson was very fond of companion animals, especially cats. Donations may be made in her name to Cats In The Cradle, PO Box 748, Alpharetta, GA 30009 kitty.rescue.atl@gmail.com.



